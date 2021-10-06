US investigating reports that Ghani fled Kabul with millions of dollars: Official

The US is investigating reports that Afghanistan’s former president, Ashraf Ghani, fled Kabul with millions of dollars, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction (SIGAR) said Wednesday.

Despite being asked by Congress’s main investigative body to probe allegations that Ghani fled with bags full of cash hours before the Taliban took over Kabul, the SIGAR John Sopko said there was no proof “yet.”

“We’re looking into that [allegation]. Actually the Oversight and Government Reform Committee has asked us to look into that,” he said during a subcommittee hearing with the House of Representatives.

Ghani shocked the US and other backers of his government after he abruptly left Afghanistan just before the Taliban quickly took over Kabul.

Russia and others have accused him of filling the helicopter used to flee with cash.

Ghani denied doing so in a video recorded after he popped up in the United Arab Emirates. He said the allegations were “completely false.”

