.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran FM meets Lebanese President Aoun, other officials as protesters denounce visit

  • Font
Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 7, 2021. (Reuters/Mohamed Azakir)
Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 7, 2021. (Reuters/Mohamed Azakir)

Iran FM meets Lebanese President Aoun, other officials as protesters denounce visit

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and other officials during a visit in Beirut on Thursday.

Aoun assured visiting Iranian foreign minister that Lebanon supports the efforts exerted to promote rapprochement among neighboring countries in the region.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

For his part, Abdollahian expressed Iran’s firm support for Lebanon amid the ongoing deteriorating economic situation and crippling fuel shortages.

According to Reuters, the top diplomat said Iran is ready to build two power plants in Lebanon, one in Beirut and the other in the south of the country.

He also told a news conference in Beirut that Iran is willing to help rebuild the port of Beirut, destroyed by a massive blast in August 2020, if the Lebanese government makes such a request.

On Wednesday, local media reported that the Iranian foreign minister was received at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport by two delegates representing Shia Amal movement and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 7, 2021. (Reuters/Mohamed Azakir)
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 7, 2021. (Reuters/Mohamed Azakir)

According to local media reports, the Iranian official visit was mired by an anti-Iran protest, as some Lebanese rallied outside the Lebanese foreign ministry in Beirut denouncing the visit.

Abdollahian also met with newly-elected Lebanese premier Najib Mikati.

Read more:

As Lebanese got poorer, politicians stowed wealth abroad

Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition

US announces new sanctions on Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Iran’s Quds Force

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Top Content
UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince
Vape products contain potentially harmful chemicals, researchers say Vape products contain potentially harmful chemicals, researchers say
All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020 All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020
Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition
Pakistan earthquake leaves 20 dead, at least 200 injured as roofs, walls collapsed Pakistan earthquake leaves 20 dead, at least 200 injured as roofs, walls collapsed
Sweden halts use of Moderna vaccine for young adults Sweden halts use of Moderna vaccine for young adults
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More