Iran FM meets Lebanese President Aoun, other officials as protesters denounce visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and other officials during a visit in Beirut on Thursday.

Aoun assured visiting Iranian foreign minister that Lebanon supports the efforts exerted to promote rapprochement among neighboring countries in the region.

For his part, Abdollahian expressed Iran’s firm support for Lebanon amid the ongoing deteriorating economic situation and crippling fuel shortages.

According to Reuters, the top diplomat said Iran is ready to build two power plants in Lebanon, one in Beirut and the other in the south of the country.

He also told a news conference in Beirut that Iran is willing to help rebuild the port of Beirut, destroyed by a massive blast in August 2020, if the Lebanese government makes such a request.

On Wednesday, local media reported that the Iranian foreign minister was received at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport by two delegates representing Shia Amal movement and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

According to local media reports, the Iranian official visit was mired by an anti-Iran protest, as some Lebanese rallied outside the Lebanese foreign ministry in Beirut denouncing the visit.

Abdollahian also met with newly-elected Lebanese premier Najib Mikati.

