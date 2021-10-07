.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Jordan aims to supply Lebanon with electricity by year-end: Minister

  • Font
This file photo taken on April 3, 2021, shows an aerial view of Lebanon's capital Beirut in darkness during power outage, with the Electricite du Liban (Electricity Of Lebanon) national company headquarters in the foreground. (AFP)
This file photo taken on April 3, 2021, shows an aerial view of Lebanon's capital Beirut in darkness during power outage, with the Electricite du Liban (Electricity Of Lebanon) national company headquarters in the foreground. (AFP)

Jordan aims to supply Lebanon with electricity by year-end: Minister

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Jordan hopes to start supplying Lebanon with electricity by the end of the year, its energy minister said on Thursday, as the Lebanese government tries to tackle its crippling energy shortages amid the country’s financial meltdown.

Hala Zawati told Sky News Arabia that Lebanon was seeking World Bank financing for the project, part of efforts backed by the United States to address Lebanon’s energy crisis.

Under an agreement announced last month, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline that passes through Jordan and Syria to help boost Lebanon’s electricity output.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The plan, as outlined by the Lebanese presidency in August, also involves using Egyptian gas to generate electricity in Jordan for transmission to Lebanon via the Syrian power grid.

US senators visiting Lebanon last month said they were seeking ways to address the complicating factor of US sanctions on Syria.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in Beirut on Thursday that Iran was ready to build two power plants in Lebanon, one in Beirut and the other in the south of the country, over a period of 18 months.

Iran backs the heavily armed, Lebanese group Hezbollah, deemed a terrorist group by the United States.

“We are completely ready to accomplish this project using the Islamic Republic of Iran’s technical expertise, and benefiting from joint Iranian-Lebanese investment,” he said, speaking via an Arabic translator.

He did not say who the investors could be.

Read more:

Egypt close to finalizing arrangements for gas supplies to Lebanon

Jordan has asked US to help Lebanon overcome its crises

Egypt’s natural gas to reach Lebanon by year-end: Minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Top Content
UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince
All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020 All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020
Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report
Vape products contain potentially harmful chemicals, researchers say Vape products contain potentially harmful chemicals, researchers say
Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More