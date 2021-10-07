Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat

A bomb threat that caused a Jazeera Airways passenger flight to make an emergency landing at Turkey’s Trabzon Airport on Thursday turned out to be a false alarm, the private Kuwaiti airline confirmed to Al Arabiya.

The passenger flight originally took off from Kuwait.

Shortly after the incident, Jazeera Airways announced on Twitter that all its operations returned to normal.

“Earlier today Jazeera Airways received a communication indicating a potential security situation. This communication was evaluated and deemed to be not credible,” the airline explained in a statement posted to Twitter.

“However, with an abundance of caution, Jazeera has engaged with the authorities in Kuwait and around our network to safeguard the protection of our passengers and crew, and all flights have been provided with additional screening measures as a precaution,” the statement added.

All passengers onboard were safely evacuated from the aircraft, Trabzon Governor Ismail Ustaoglu told online news media TRT World, adding that the plane was searched in the safe zone.

The bomb threat issued to Kuwait authorities was not just for that specific flight but for all Kuwaiti planes that were in operation at the time, according to TRT World.

“Jazeera’s security team is closely monitoring the situation. The airline apologizes for any delays that passengers might have experienced during this time,” the company said in a Twitter thread.

