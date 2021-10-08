.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Bashar al-Assad allows exiled uncle to return to Syria, pro-government newspaper says

  • Font
Rifaat al-Assad, the uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, poses for a photograph in Paris, France. (File photo: AP)
Rifaat al-Assad, the uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, poses for a photograph in Paris, France. (File photo: AP)

Bashar al-Assad allows exiled uncle to return to Syria, pro-government newspaper says

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad has allowed his exiled uncle Rifaat to return to Syria, pro-government Al Watan newspaper said on Friday, citing sources.

“Rifaat Al-Assad arrived in Damascus yesterday, in order to prevent his imprisonment in France after a court ruling was issued and after the confiscation of his property and money in Spain as well,” it added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Al Watan report.

A former Syrian vice president who was sent into exile in the 1980s, Assad was living in France, where he was put under investigation for tax fraud and money-laundering.

He was handed a four-year jail sentence earlier this year that he was unlikely to serve because of his age but the ruling cleared the way for all his property in France to be seized.

His properties in Spain were confiscated before that on the back of a money laundering investigation as well.

Rifaat al-Assad is widely held responsible for the suppression of an Islamist uprising in 1982 against then-president Hafez al-Assad, Bashar’s father. Many thousands were killed.

He left Syria after a failed coup against Hafez al-Assad in 1984.

The al-Watan report cited sources as saying that he would play no political or social role.

Read more: Interpol says lifts restrictions imposed on Assad’s Syria

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Top Content
All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020 All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020
Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report
Nike to stop sales in retail stores across Israel Nike to stop sales in retail stores across Israel
US President Biden singles out Turkey for undermining fight against ISIS in Syria US President Biden singles out Turkey for undermining fight against ISIS in Syria
At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official
Consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s PIF officially takes over Newcastle United Consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s PIF officially takes over Newcastle United
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More