Iranian foreign minister says Iran will continue to send fuel products to Lebanon

Hezbollah flags flutter as a convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil arrive at al-Ain village in northeastern Lebanon, September 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Hezbollah flags flutter as a convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil arrive at al-Ain village in northeastern Lebanon, September 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Iranian foreign minister says Iran will continue to send fuel products to Lebanon

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Iran will continue sending fuel products to Lebanon in the future and hopes an agreement will be struck between the two countries for that purpose, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday.

The Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group has been coordinating Iranian fuel shipments for Lebanon since August as shortages spread amidst economic meltdown.

Amirabdollahian made his comments at a news conference in Beirut.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said the Iranian shipments constitute a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty.

