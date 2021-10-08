.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon central bank denies Swiss news report on 2016 IMF paper

  • Font
International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US. October 9, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US. October 9, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)

Lebanon central bank denies Swiss news report on 2016 IMF paper

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s central bank denied on Friday a Swiss newspaper report that alleged the International Monetary Fund had removed information from a 2016 report on the country at the request of its governor, Riad Salameh.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Switzerland’s Le Temps said in a report on Thursday that in 2016, as Lebanon was headed towards financial ruin, 14 pages containing vital information were removed from an IMF assessment through the intervention of Salameh.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Salameh did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

The IMF did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

“This article and everything that was mentioned in it has nothing to do with the truth,” the Lebanese central bank said in a statement.

“What was reported in Le Temps newspaper makes clear the article is not serious as it says the governor of the central bank of Lebanon personally omitted 14 pages from a report of an international and respectable organization like the IMF.”

Lebanon is suffering what the World Bank has described as one of the deepest depressions in modern history. Its economic meltdown has thrown three-quarters of the population into poverty and the Lebanese pound currency has lost 90 percent of its value in the past two years.

The financial system collapsed in 2019 following decades of corruption and waste in the state and the unsustainable way it was financed.

Lebanon’s woes were aggravated by political deadlock which lasted for over a year, with bickering politicians unable to form a government.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s cabinet, formed this September, has said it will resume negotiations with the IMF for a funding program and technical talks are expected to begin soon.

Read more:

Iran FM meets Lebanese President Aoun, other officials as protesters denounce visit

Hezbollah playing ‘public relations game’ by importing fuel from Iran to Lebanon: US

Jordan aims to supply Lebanon with electricity by year-end: Minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Top Content
All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020 All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020
Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report
Nike to stop sales in retail stores across Israel Nike to stop sales in retail stores across Israel
US President Biden singles out Turkey for undermining fight against ISIS in Syria US President Biden singles out Turkey for undermining fight against ISIS in Syria
Consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s PIF officially takes over Newcastle United Consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s PIF officially takes over Newcastle United
UAE commits to net zero by 2050, first among Gulf countries UAE commits to net zero by 2050, first among Gulf countries
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More