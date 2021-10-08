Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM 

Iran and Saudi Arabia have reached some agreements in their ongoing reconciliatory talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday.

“[Iran] and Saudi Arabia have reached agreements in some areas,” Amir-Abdollahian said during a news conference in Beirut, adding that talks are “moving in the right direction.”

“Our talks with Saudi Arabia are in the interest of the region … Iran and Saudi Arabia are two important countries who play an important role in stabilizing security in the region,” he said.

Iran and Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties in 2016.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed on Sunday his country had held its first round of direct talks with Iran’s new government last month, saying talks were in the “exploratory phase.”

“These discussions are still in the exploratory phase. We hope they will provide a basis to address unresolved issues between the two sides and we will strive and work to realise that,” he said.

