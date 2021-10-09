.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

No. 3 US diplomat heading to Lebanon, Russia and UK next week: State Department

  • Font
Former US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland testifies on Capitol Hill, June 20, 2018. (AFP)
Former US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland testifies on Capitol Hill, June 20, 2018. (AFP)
Lebanon crisis

No. 3 US diplomat heading to Lebanon, Russia and UK next week: State Department

In Lebanon, Nuland will hold meetings with Lebanese representatives of civil society and government leaders to discuss economic reforms and elections next year.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The number three diplomat at the State Department will visit Lebanon next week, making her the most senior official in the Biden administration to do so.

Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will travel to Moscow, Russia, before heading to Beirut and then London, the State Department said Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al Arabiya English previously reported that Nuland would make the trip as well as the Biden administration’s special advisor for energy, Amos Hochstein.

No mention of Hochstein was made in Friday’s statement. But the State Department told Al Arabiya English that the Israeli-born diplomat would now be in charge of mediating the maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel.

In Lebanon, Nuland will hold meetings with Lebanese representatives of civil society and government leaders to discuss economic reforms and elections next year.

Read more: Hezbollah playing ‘public relations game’ by importing fuel from Iran to Lebanon: US

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Top Content
At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official
US President Biden singles out Turkey for undermining fight against ISIS in Syria US President Biden singles out Turkey for undermining fight against ISIS in Syria
Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM  Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM 
ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal
UK minister says still no exact date on US travel reopening UK minister says still no exact date on US travel reopening
Adele says she wrote upcoming album for her son Adele says she wrote upcoming album for her son
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More