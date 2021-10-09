No. 3 US diplomat heading to Lebanon, Russia and UK next week: State Department

The number three diplomat at the State Department will visit Lebanon next week, making her the most senior official in the Biden administration to do so.

Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will travel to Moscow, Russia, before heading to Beirut and then London, the State Department said Friday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al Arabiya English previously reported that Nuland would make the trip as well as the Biden administration’s special advisor for energy, Amos Hochstein.

No mention of Hochstein was made in Friday’s statement. But the State Department told Al Arabiya English that the Israeli-born diplomat would now be in charge of mediating the maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel.

In Lebanon, Nuland will hold meetings with Lebanese representatives of civil society and government leaders to discuss economic reforms and elections next year.

Read more: Hezbollah playing ‘public relations game’ by importing fuel from Iran to Lebanon: US