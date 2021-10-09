.
Timeline: Key dates in life of Iran’s exiled first president Abolhassan Banisadr

Former Iranian President Abolhassan Bani-Sadr attends an interview with Reuters in Versailles, near Paris, France, January 31, 2019. (Reuters)
AFP

Iran’s first president after the 1979 Islamic revolution, Abolhassan Banisadr, died in a Paris hospital on Saturday aged 88, the official news agency IRNA said.

“After a long illness, Abolhassan Banisadr died on Saturday at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in southeast Paris, IRNA reported, citing a source close to the former president.

Here are key dates in the life of Banisadr, who served 17 months as post-shah Iran's president followed by four decades of exile in Paris where he died Saturday.

- March 22, 1933:

Born in a village near Hamadan, western Iran

- 1950:

Activist in the National Front of Mohammad Mossadegh, prime minister in the 1950s and architect of the nationalisation of the Anglo-Persian Oil Company

- 1963:

Exiled to Paris

- February 1, 1979:

Flies back to Tehran with fellow exile Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini after the shah fled

- January 26, 1980:

Elected first president of the Islamic republic

- June 21, 1981:

Ousted by parliament on charge of "political incompetence"

- July 29. 1981:

Secretly flees Iran and secures political asylum in France, where he lives under police protection

- August 1981:

co-founds the National Council of Resistance of Iran with the People's Mujahedin's leader Massoud Rajavi

- April 1984:

Quits the NCRI and breaks with Rajavi

- October 9, 2021:

Dies at the age of 88 in a Paris hospital

