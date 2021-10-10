.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanese energy ministry to issue new fuel prices on Oct. 11

  • Font
People wait in cars to get fuel at a gas station in Zalka, Lebanon, August 20, 2021. Picture taken August 20, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
People wait in cars to get fuel at a gas station in Zalka, Lebanon, August 20, 2021. Picture taken August 20, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanese energy ministry to issue new fuel prices on Oct. 11

Reuters 

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s LBCI TV said on Sunday that the energy ministry informed importers that it will issue new fuel prices on Monday to solve distribution problems.

Lebanon is in the grip of an energy crisis that has deepened as supplies of imported fuel have dried up. Power supplies were back to normal on Sunday after a blackout the previous day when the country’s two biggest power stations shut down because of a fuel shortage.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanon’s energy ministry had said earlier on Sunday it received central bank approval for $100 million in credit to issue fuel import tenders for electricity generation.

The country’s power supplies were back to normal on Sunday after a blackout the previous day when the country’s two biggest power stations shut down because of a fuel shortage, the Energy Ministry said.

The closure piled further hardship on Lebanese struggling with job losses, soaring prices and hunger wrought by the country’s worsening financial meltdown.

The ministry said it had received central bank approval for $100 million in credit to issue fuel import tenders for electricity generation, adding the country’s grid had resumed supplying the same amount of electricity as before the complete outage.

On Saturday, Lebanon’s two largest power stations, Zahrani and Deir Ammar plants, shut down due to fuel shortages, bringing the Lebanese power network to a complete halt.

The Lebanese army agreed on Saturday evening to provide 6,000 kiloliters of gas oil distributed equally between the two power stations, the state electricity company said in a statement reported by the official National News Agency.

Read more:

Lebanon restores power supply after complete halt

Lebanon plunges into darkness as fuel shortage prompts shutdown of two power stations

Iran power company warns of cuts due to illegal cryptocurrency mining

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Top Content
Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad
Dubai Police seizes 500 kilograms of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drug bust’ Dubai Police seizes 500 kilograms of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drug bust’
UAE public and private sector to get Oct. 21 holiday to mark Prophet’s birthday UAE public and private sector to get Oct. 21 holiday to mark Prophet’s birthday
Abu Dhabi monitors the presence of rare ‘blue hole’ in water of al-Dhafra region Abu Dhabi monitors the presence of rare ‘blue hole’ in water of al-Dhafra region
Taiwan’s Tsai to pledge defense of sovereignty, democracy as tensions with China rise Taiwan’s Tsai to pledge defense of sovereignty, democracy as tensions with China rise
At least five dead in attack on Aden governor’s motorcade, governor survives: Report At least five dead in attack on Aden governor’s motorcade, governor survives: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More