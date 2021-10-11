.
Cairo believes a political solution is best way to end Yemeni crisis: Egypt’s PM

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly speaks during the opening ceremony of floating bridges and tunnel projects executed under the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt May 5, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has affirmed his country’s support for Saudi Arabia to implement all the provisions of the Riyadh Agreement, stressing that Cairo believes that a political solution is the best way to the Yemeni crisis.

On the sidelines of the visit of his Yemeni counterpart, Maeen Abdul-Malik, to Cairo on Sunday, the Egyptian Prime Minister said that his country rejects attempt to undermine the freedom and security of navigation in the Arabian Gulf and Bab al-Mandab Strait, in reference to Houthi violations.

He also stressed Egypt’s keenness to coordinate the efforts of the countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in the process of securing navigation through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Madbouly discussed the seriousness of the repercussions of the Safer oil tank crisis, stressing the mobilization of efforts to confront this environmental disaster.

A session of official talks was held between Egypt and Yemen, headed by the two prime ministers, regarding bilateral relations between the two countries and peoples in various fields, according to the official Yemeni News Agency.

Yemeni Interior Minister Ibrahim Haidan confirmed Sunday that the Yemeni government still hopes for a literal and complete implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, stressing that without implementing the agreement, nothing will be achieved for either party.

