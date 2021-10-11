Fire breaks out near oil facilities in south Lebanon: Report

A fire broke out near the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon, local news channel al-Jadeed reported on Monday.
The channel shared footage of the blaze on its Twitter feed.
مراسل "الجديد": إندلاع حريق كبير قرب منشآت النفط في #الزهراني أعقبه صوت دويhttps://t.co/RNZzkA6Wkn pic.twitter.com/PQlLnSS1d8— قنـــاة الجـــديـــد (@ALJADEEDNEWS) October 11, 2021
The Lebanese Army is evacuating the area near the oil facilities where the fire broke out, al-Jadeed reported.
Lebanese authorities did not make any immediate comment on the incident.
An al-Jadeed reporter added that there were fears of an explosion due to the proximity of the fire to the oil facility.
With Reuters
Developing