Fire breaks out near oil facilities in south Lebanon: Report

A still from a video reportedly showing a fire that broke out near the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon on Monday. (Twitter)
A still from a video reportedly showing a fire that broke out near the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon on Monday. (Twitter)

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A fire broke out near the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon, local news channel al-Jadeed reported on Monday.

The channel shared footage of the blaze on its Twitter feed.

The Lebanese Army is evacuating the area near the oil facilities where the fire broke out, al-Jadeed reported.

Lebanese authorities did not make any immediate comment on the incident.

An al-Jadeed reporter added that there were fears of an explosion due to the proximity of the fire to the oil facility.

With Reuters

Developing

