Fire breaks out near oil facilities in south Lebanon: Report

A fire broke out near the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon, local news channel al-Jadeed reported on Monday.

The channel shared footage of the blaze on its Twitter feed.

مراسل "الجديد": إندلاع حريق كبير قرب منشآت النفط في #الزهراني أعقبه صوت دويhttps://t.co/RNZzkA6Wkn pic.twitter.com/PQlLnSS1d8 — قنـــاة الجـــديـــد (@ALJADEEDNEWS) October 11, 2021

The Lebanese Army is evacuating the area near the oil facilities where the fire broke out, al-Jadeed reported.

Lebanese authorities did not make any immediate comment on the incident.

An al-Jadeed reporter added that there were fears of an explosion due to the proximity of the fire to the oil facility.

With Reuters

