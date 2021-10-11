.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

ISIS deputy leader captured by Iraqi security forces: Iraqi PM

  • Font
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. (Reuters)
A member loyal to ISIS waves the ISIS flag in Raqqa, Syria on June 29, 2014. (Reuters)

ISIS deputy leader captured by Iraqi security forces: Iraqi PM

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraq has captured Sami Jasim, a high-ranking member of ISIS in charge of the group’s finance and a deputy of slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Twitter on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“While our [Iraqi security forces] heroes focused on securing the elections, their [Iraqi national intelligence services] colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim,” he said, without providing further details of the operation.

Baghdadi was killed in a raid by US special forces in northwestern Syria in 2019.

The US state Department had at the time offered a reward for information leading to the location of ISIS leaders it identified including Jasim.

Read more:

Taliban rule out cooperation with the US to contain ISIS

ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan

ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts
Top Content
Dubai Police seizes 500 kilograms of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drug bust’ Dubai Police seizes 500 kilograms of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drug bust’
Abu Dhabi monitors the presence of rare ‘blue hole’ in water of al-Dhafra region Abu Dhabi monitors the presence of rare ‘blue hole’ in water of al-Dhafra region
UAE public and private sector to get Oct. 21 holiday to mark Prophet’s birthday UAE public and private sector to get Oct. 21 holiday to mark Prophet’s birthday
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Saudi authorities arrest person who beat, racially abused elderly man in video Saudi authorities arrest person who beat, racially abused elderly man in video
Saudi Arabia foreign ministry condemns attack on Aden governor  Saudi Arabia foreign ministry condemns attack on Aden governor 
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More