.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Jordan’s PM reshuffles cabinet in shake-up to spur investments

  • Font
A handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on October 12, 2020, shows Bisher al-Khasawneh being sworn in as the new PM of Jordan, in the capital Amman. (AFP/Yousef Allan/Jordanian Royal Palace.)
A handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on October 12, 2020, shows Bisher al-Khasawneh being sworn in as the new PM of Jordan, in the capital Amman. (AFP)

Jordan’s PM reshuffles cabinet in shake-up to spur investments

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Jordan’s prime minister Bisher al-Khasawneh reshuffled his cabinet in the fourth shake-up since he took office a year ago, in a move that creates a new investment ministry and will allow the government more scope to tackle social and economic problems, officials said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They said a royal decree approved the reshuffle that affects eight posts and established the new investment ministry to spur foreign investment and create much-needed jobs in a country facing a record 25 percent unemployment rate.

The British-educated Khasawneh, a veteran former diplomat and palace aide, was appointed last October by King Abdullah to restore public trust over the handling of the coronavirus health crisis and defuse anger over successive governments’ failure to deliver on pledges of prosperity and curbing corruption.

Khasawneh retained Harvard-educated economist Mohammad al-Ississ as finance minister. He won International Monetary Fund (IMF) praise for his handling of the economy during the pandemic and had negotiated a four-year IMF program worth $1.3 billion, signaling confidence in Jordan’s reform agenda.

The government faces an uphill task to revive growth in an economy that grappled last year with its deepest contraction in decades, with unemployment and poverty aggravated by the pandemic.

But the government and the IMF both predict a rebound this year of around two percent.

Read more:

Jordan says ‘distorted’ claims in ‘Pandora Papers’ are security threat

Jordan is stronger than any campaigns: King Abdullah

Global partnership is critical to resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Jordan’s King

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts
Top Content
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Dubai Police seizes 500 kilograms of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drug bust’ Dubai Police seizes 500 kilograms of cocaine in ‘region’s biggest drug bust’
Abu Dhabi monitors the presence of rare ‘blue hole’ in water of al-Dhafra region Abu Dhabi monitors the presence of rare ‘blue hole’ in water of al-Dhafra region
Saudi authorities arrest person who beat, racially abused elderly man in video Saudi authorities arrest person who beat, racially abused elderly man in video
Fire breaks out in benzene tank at oil facility in south Lebanon: Report Fire breaks out in benzene tank at oil facility in south Lebanon: Report
Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match  Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match 
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More