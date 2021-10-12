.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Health activists address stigma to raise breast cancer awareness in Gaza

  • Font
A Palestinian woman leaves a mobile clinic set up in a truck after a breast cancer check up, during a campaign aimed to raise public awareness in Gaza over the need for early tests to discover breast cancer, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2021. (Reuters)
A Palestinian woman leaves a mobile clinic set up in a truck after a breast cancer check up, during a campaign aimed to raise public awareness in Gaza over the need for early tests to discover breast cancer, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Health activists address stigma to raise breast cancer awareness in Gaza

Reuters, Gaza

Published: Updated:

Health authorities and charities in Gaza are stepping up efforts to persuade women to be tested for breast cancer, hoping to overcome social stigma over dealing with the disease.

As part of a “There’s no shame in it” campaign launched by private charity Fares Al-Arab in conjunction with the health ministry, Muslim preachers have been promoting early detection and bakers have enclosed similar messages in bread packages.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A Palestinian woman leaves a mobile clinic set up in a truck after a breast cancer check up, during a campaign aimed to raise public awareness in Gaza over the need for early tests to discover breast cancer, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2021. (Reuters)
A Palestinian woman leaves a mobile clinic set up in a truck after a breast cancer check up, during a campaign aimed to raise public awareness in Gaza over the need for early tests to discover breast cancer, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2021. (Reuters)

A mobile testing van has taken to the road, providing scans for some 150 women a day over the past week at the start of the annual international breast cancer awareness month in October.

“‘There’s no shame in it’ is a message of hope and safety for every women, telling them to go ahead and check,” said Georgette Harb, the campaign’s leader.

Palestinian women participate in a breast cancer awareness campaign aimed to raise public awareness in Gaza over the need for early tests to discover breast cancer, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2021. Picture taken October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian women participate in a breast cancer awareness campaign aimed to raise public awareness in Gaza over the need for early tests to discover breast cancer, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2021. Picture taken October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

“There is a category in the community that deals with the issue as shameful, and they deal with breast removal and the word breast as if it was obscene or shameful,” said Harb.

Breast cancer accounts for 32 percent of the cases of cancer among women in Gaza, the health ministry said.

Cancer patients there face multiple problems ranging from poverty, the lack of medication in the territory’s hospitals and some difficulty going for treatment to Israel, the West Bank and beyond due to permit restrictions.

A Palestinian doctor prepares a woman for a breast cancer check up inside a mobile clinic set up in a truck, during a campaign aimed to raise public awareness in Gaza over the need for early tests to discover breast cancer, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2021. (Reuters)
A Palestinian doctor prepares a woman for a breast cancer check up inside a mobile clinic set up in a truck, during a campaign aimed to raise public awareness in Gaza over the need for early tests to discover breast cancer, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2021. (Reuters)

During the campaign, Gaza’s main telecommunications company PalTel bathed its headquarters in pink lights, the color illustrating breast cancer awareness, with more institutions due to follow.

Gaza, a narrow coastal strip that borders Egypt and Israel, is home to about two million Palestinians. Poverty and unemployment in the enclave run high.

Read more:

Dubai surgeon uses new, non-invasive tech to locate breast cancer growth

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: UAE survivors say don’t delay medical help

COVID-19 left women delaying vital breast cancer screening, treatment: UAE experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Top Content
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match  Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match 
Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts
First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy
Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More