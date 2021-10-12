.
Iran arrests 10 it says spied for intel agencies of ‘regional, hostile’ countries

Iranian police stand guard in front of the German embassy during a protest gathering in Tehran July 11, 2009. (File photo: Reuters)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iran arrested on Tuesday 10 people in the southern province of Bushehr for spying for foreign intelligence services, state news agency IRNA reported.

The report simply said that after “continuous sophisticated” surveillance operations in Bushehr, 10 people were arrested for spying activities linked to “regional and hostile” countries. The report did not name the specific countries.

IRNA added that the 10 people were Iranian expats in the “regional” countries and said their cases were handed over to the judicial authority for sentencing.

Iran’s state news agencies typically refer to Israel as a “hostile” country in the Middle East region.

Bushehr is home to Iran’s sole nuclear power plant that went online in 2011 with help from Russia. In July, Iran said authorities arrested members of a group linked to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency amid ongoing protests over water shortages in the country’s southwest.

In 2019, Iran said it arrested 17 Iranians accused of spying on the country’s nuclear and military sites for the CIA and reported that some of them had been sentenced to death.

With The Associated Press

