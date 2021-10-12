.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel opposed to US Palestinian mission in Jerusalem: Justice Minister

  • Font
File photo of Justice Minister Gideon Saar. (Reuters)
File photo of Justice Minister Gideon Saar. (Reuters)

Israel opposed to US Palestinian mission in Jerusalem: Justice Minister

Reuters, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Israel will remain opposed to Washington’s plan to reopen a US consulate in Jerusalem that has traditionally been a base for diplomatic outreach to the Palestinians, even if political conditions change, an Israeli cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

The consulate was subsumed into the US Embassy that was moved to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in 2018 by then-US president Donald Trump, steps hailed by Israel and condemned by Palestinians.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Joe Biden wants to reopen the consulate to rebuild relations with the Palestinians, who seek parts of Jerusalem, as well as the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, for a hoped-for state.

“No way, no way,” Justice Minister Gideon Saar told a conference hosted by the Jerusalem Post newspaper when asked if the consulate reopening might go ahead -- perhaps in the event of this or a future Israeli government yielding to US pressure.

“It needs Israeli approval,” he added, speaking in English. “We will not compromise on this issue” for generations to come.

The US Embassy had no immediate comment.

The issue is likely to come up during a visit to Washington on Tuesday by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a nationalist atop a cross-partisan coalition, opposes Palestinian statehood, and Lapid has said that reopening the consulate could unsettle the government.

But Israeli media have speculated that Bennett could relent if Washington holds off until after his government secures more domestic stability by passing a long-delayed national budget, with ratification votes due next month.

Saar ruled out such a scenario, saying: “I want to make it very clear -- we oppose it. We won’t oppose it now and ... have a different opinion after the budget. We are 100 percent opposed to it.”

Read more: Israeli police kill woman who reportedly tried to stab officers in Jerusalem: Police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Top Content
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match  Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match 
Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts
First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century
Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More