.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pentagon congratulates Iraq on capture of top ISIS figure

  • Font
Military vehicles of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) are seen during the fight with ISIS fighters in Tal Afar, Iraq. (File photo: Reuters)
Military vehicles of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) are seen during the fight with ISIS fighters in Tal Afar, Iraq. (File photo: Reuters)
Terrorism

Pentagon congratulates Iraq on capture of top ISIS figure

Jasim was one of ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s top deputies.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Pentagon on Tuesday congratulated Iraq on the arrest of a top ISIS leader, adding that the terrorist group remains a threat.

“The United States congratulates Iraq on the arrest of Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jauri, one of ISIS’s most senior leaders,” Pentagon Spokesperson Commander Jessica McNulty said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iraq said on Monday that its security forces had captured Jasim during a special operation outside of its borders. Turkey reportedly helped capture the terrorist, who was flown from Turkey to Iraq.

Jasim was one of ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s top deputies.

“While we are not commenting on any specific operation, we applaud our brave Iraqi partners who regularly conduct destructive blows to the remnants of ISIS,” McNulty said, adding that she was not aware of any US Defense Department involvement.

“ISIS remains a significant threat to the Iraqi population, and the United States and Coalition will remain in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government and continue to support Iraq’s efforts to prevent a resurgence of any residual ISIS element,” the Pentagon official said.

Read more: Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture ISIS leader: Reuters sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock Poverty-stricken Afghans marry off underage girls in exchange for weapons, livestock
US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources US diplomat expected to push IMF plan during Lebanon trip: Sources
Top Content
Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills
Saudi experts say Arab youths’ voices must be heard, GCC teens optimistic: Survey Saudi experts say Arab youths’ voices must be heard, GCC teens optimistic: Survey
Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row
UK nature needs almost 100 bln pounds investment over next decade UK nature needs almost 100 bln pounds investment over next decade
Riyadh Season ads featuring Messi spotted in London, Newcastle, Dubai Riyadh Season ads featuring Messi spotted in London, Newcastle, Dubai
Saudi Arabia’s mining plan gets $3 bln electric vehicles boost from Australian firm Saudi Arabia’s mining plan gets $3 bln electric vehicles boost from Australian firm
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More