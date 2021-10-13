Lebanon postpones cabinet session to reach agreement on Beirut blast probe judge 

Lebanon on Wednesday postponed a cabinet session that was scheduled to discuss a row over the lead judge investigating last year’s catastrophic Beirut port blast, an official source said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

There was no immediate new date for the session announced, the source said.

Growing tension over a judicial probe into last year’s Beirut port blast threatens to push Lebanon into yet another political crisis, testing Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s new government as it struggles to dig the country out of economic collapse.



More than a year since the explosion ripped through Beirut, killing more than 200 people, Judge Tarek Bitar’s efforts to hold senior officials to account for suspected negligence are facing mounting political pushback.



Ministers aligned with the politicians Bitar has sought to question were expected to press the demand for his removal at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday,

Read more: Tension over Beirut blast probe nudges Lebanon into new crisis