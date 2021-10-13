US, Israeli security officials discuss Iran threat, agree to consult closely

Top security officials from the US and Israel met in Washington Tuesday and agreed to consult closely on the threat posed by Iran, the White House said in a statement.

“National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today in Washington with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid to discuss regional and global issues of strategic importance to the United States and Israel,” the National Security Council said.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold separate meetings with Lapid and his Emirati counterpart before hosting a trilateral meeting.

According to the statement, Sullivan reaffirmed US President Joe Biden’s commitment to ensuring that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.

“The officials agreed that the United States and Israel will continue to consult closely on Iran and other critical matters impacting the security and stability of the region.

“The officials also shared their perspectives on the threat posed by Iran,” the statement said.

Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart also discussed the Abraham Accords, which the Trump administration brokered. The deals saw Arab states in the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco normalize ties with Israel.

Work is ongoing to expand the agreement and add new states to the normalization track.

Tuesday’s meeting also touched on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and Sullivan emphasized the importance “of practical steps to improve the lives of the Palestinians.”

Israel continues to refuse a two-state solution and has said it will continue its settlement building, which has been condemned by the international community and is in violation of international law.

