France ‘deeply concerned’ by Lebanon unrest, urges ‘de-escalation’

France on Thursday expressed concern over the deadly unrest that erupted in Lebanon over the investigation into last year’s Beirut port blast and urged all parties to calm the situation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“France is deeply concerned over the recent hindering of the smooth running of the investigation... and the violence that has occurred in this context. France calls on all parties to bring about a de-escalation,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

According to the authorities, at least six people were killed in clashes on Thursday, all of them by gunfire.

The clashes erupted after a demonstration organized by Shiite parties against the lead investigator into the blast turned violent.

Judge Tarek Bitar has in recent days been in the sights of the Shia Hezbollah and Amal parties, particularly for insisting on subpoenaing top officials in his probe.

The French statement said that the “Lebanese judiciary must be able to work independently and impartially within the framework of this investigation, without hindrance, and with the full support of the Lebanese authorities.”

“The Lebanese people are waiting for full light to be shed on the port explosion. They have a right to the truth.”

The explosion on August 4, 2020, killed more than 200 people and destroyed large swathes of the capital.

Read more:

Five killed in Beirut following protest clashes involving Hezbollah supporters

Snipers on roofs fired at protesters in Beirut, aimed at their heads: Statement

Beirut blast judge issues arrest warrant for ex-FM Khalil; probe paused again