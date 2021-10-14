Kuwait calls on all citizens to leave Lebanon after deadly clashes

The Kuwaiti Embassy in Lebanon has called on Kuwaitis in Lebanon to leave and has urged those wishing to travel to wait.

The embassy called on Kuwaiti citizens present in Lebanon to be vigilant and to stay away from gathering sites and security disturbances in some areas.

The embassy added that Kuwaiti citizens must stay in their residences and must abide by the instructions issued by the competent local authorities.

In a statement, the embassy called on citizens currently in Lebanon to communicate with it in case of needing any assistance or wanting to inquire on the following emergency phone numbers: 0096171171441 and 009611792902.

At least five people were killed and many more injured Thursday during a protest in Beirut by the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s massive blast in the city’s port, Lebanon’s interior minister Bassam Mawlawi told reporters

Many of those injured were shot by snipers from buildings, he added.

The exchanges of fire involving snipers, pistols, Kalashnikovs and rocket-propelled grenades were a dangerous escalation of tensions over the domestic probe.

Gunfire echoed in the capital and ambulances rushed to the scene, sirens wailing. Snipers shot from buildings. Bullets penetrated apartment windows in the area. Four projectiles fell near a private French school, Freres of Furn el Chebbak, causing panic, a security official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

