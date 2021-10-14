.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kuwait calls on all citizens to leave Lebanon after deadly clashes

  • Font
An army soldier helps a schoolgirl get to her parents, after a gunfire erupted in Beirut, Oct. 14, 2021. (Reuters)
An army soldier helps a schoolgirl get to her parents, after a gunfire erupted in Beirut, Oct. 14, 2021. (Reuters)

Kuwait calls on all citizens to leave Lebanon after deadly clashes

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Kuwaiti Embassy in Lebanon has called on Kuwaitis in Lebanon to leave and has urged those wishing to travel to wait.

The embassy called on Kuwaiti citizens present in Lebanon to be vigilant and to stay away from gathering sites and security disturbances in some areas.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The embassy added that Kuwaiti citizens must stay in their residences and must abide by the instructions issued by the competent local authorities.

In a statement, the embassy called on citizens currently in Lebanon to communicate with it in case of needing any assistance or wanting to inquire on the following emergency phone numbers: 0096171171441 and 009611792902.

At least five people were killed and many more injured Thursday during a protest in Beirut by the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s massive blast in the city’s port, Lebanon’s interior minister Bassam Mawlawi told reporters

Many of those injured were shot by snipers from buildings, he added.

The exchanges of fire involving snipers, pistols, Kalashnikovs and rocket-propelled grenades were a dangerous escalation of tensions over the domestic probe.

Gunfire echoed in the capital and ambulances rushed to the scene, sirens wailing. Snipers shot from buildings. Bullets penetrated apartment windows in the area. Four projectiles fell near a private French school, Freres of Furn el Chebbak, causing panic, a security official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

with wires.

Read more:

France ‘deeply concerned’ by Lebanon unrest, urges ‘de-escalation’

US to give extra $67 mln to Lebanon’s army: Senior US official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why
Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt
Six killed in Beirut following protest clashes involving Hezbollah supporters Six killed in Beirut following protest clashes involving Hezbollah supporters
Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More