.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanese Forces party denies involvement in Beirut violence

  • Font
Lebanese security forces react to gunfire during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP)
Lebanese security forces react to gunfire during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP)

Lebanese Forces party denies involvement in Beirut violence

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Lebanese Forces (LF) denied on Thursday any involvement in Thursday’s shootings in Beirut, after the Iran-backed Shia Muslim group Hezbollah had said the Christian party was to blame.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The LF said it strongly condemned Thursday’s events and blamed the violence on Hezbollah’s “incitement” against the lead investigator into last year’s Beirut port blast.

Hezbollah has called for the judge to be removed.

Developing

Read more:

Five killed in Beirut following protest clashes involving Hezbollah supporters

Snipers on roofs fired at protesters in Beirut, aimed at their heads: Statement

US to give extra $67 mln to Lebanon’s army: Senior US official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why
Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt
Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan
Five killed in Beirut following protest clashes involving Hezbollah supporters Five killed in Beirut following protest clashes involving Hezbollah supporters
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More