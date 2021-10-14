Lebanese Forces party denies involvement in Beirut violence

The Lebanese Forces (LF) denied on Thursday any involvement in Thursday’s shootings in Beirut, after the Iran-backed Shia Muslim group Hezbollah had said the Christian party was to blame.

The LF said it strongly condemned Thursday’s events and blamed the violence on Hezbollah’s “incitement” against the lead investigator into last year’s Beirut port blast.

Hezbollah has called for the judge to be removed.

