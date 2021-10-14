Snipers on roofs fired at protesters in Beirut, aimed at their heads: Statement

Lebanese Iran-backed Hezbollah group and Amal Movement said armed groups had fired at protesters from rooftops in Beirut on Thursday, aiming at their heads in an attack they said aimed to drag the country to strife.

In a statement, the parties called on the army to intervene quickly to detain the perpetrators and called on their supporters to remain calm.

A Lebanese army source told Reuters that at least two people were killed and seven were wounded in the shooting.

Watch: Armed men are seen in the streets of #Beirut firing weapons after clashes erupted during Hezbollah-organized protests. At least two people were killed while dozens were wounded. https://t.co/VWX3Qdrlku pic.twitter.com/DJvqPgS5ic — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 14, 2021

