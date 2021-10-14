.
Snipers on roofs fired at protesters in Beirut, aimed at their heads: Statement

A fighter from the Amal movement takes aim during clashes in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut, on October 14, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Lebanese Iran-backed Hezbollah group and Amal Movement said armed groups had fired at protesters from rooftops in Beirut on Thursday, aiming at their heads in an attack they said aimed to drag the country to strife.

In a statement, the parties called on the army to intervene quickly to detain the perpetrators and called on their supporters to remain calm.

A Lebanese army source told Reuters that at least two people were killed and seven were wounded in the shooting.

