Top US Republican hits out at Hezbollah, voices concern over situation in Lebanon

The top Republican senator on the US Senate Foreign Relations committee voiced concern Thursday over the deteriorating situation in Lebanon, calling on Hezbollah to take its hands off the Beirut blast investigation.

“I am concerned by increasing levels of instability & attempts to curb judicial independence in #Lebanon,” Senator Jim Risch tweeted.

Earlier Thursday, Hezbollah and Amal Movement protesters marched toward the Justice Ministry to demand the removal of the judge leading the Beirut blast investigations.

Shortly after, unidentified gunmen fired at the Hezbollah and Amal supporters burning pictures of Judge Tarek Bitar and claiming the US ambassador backed him.

This ensued in deadly clashes between the gunmen and scores of armed men from Hezbollah and Amal.

The Shiite duo accused the right-wing Lebanese Forces of being behind the shootings. The latter put out a statement denying any involvement.

“The investigation into the #Beirut port blast must continue free from #Hezbollah-backed political interference. The Lebanese people deserve accountability for these crimes,” the US senator said after the clashes.

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was about to hold a press conference when the fighting broke out. Sources familiar with her trip said the briefing was almost canceled due to the situation.

