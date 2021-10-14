US to give extra $67 mln to Lebanon’s army: Senior US official

The US will offer an additional $67 million to support the Lebanese army, US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said in Beirut on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Nuland said the US was working with the Lebanese authorities, alongside the World Bank and humanitarian relief agencies, to help the country amid its deep economic crisis.

