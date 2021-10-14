.
US to give extra $67 mln to Lebanon’s army: Senior US official

US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland speaks during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, April 27, 2016. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US will offer an additional $67 million to support the Lebanese army, US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said in Beirut on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Nuland said the US was working with the Lebanese authorities, alongside the World Bank and humanitarian relief agencies, to help the country amid its deep economic crisis.

Explore More