.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US working to make charter flights from Afghanistan more routine: State Department

  • Font
Taliban fighters stand at a gate as people wait with their documents after Taliban announced the reopening for passport applications, outside the passport office in Kabul on October 6, 2021. (AFP)
Taliban fighters stand at a gate as people wait with their documents after Taliban announced the reopening for passport applications, outside the passport office in Kabul on October 6, 2021. (AFP)
Afghanistan

US working to make charter flights from Afghanistan more routine: State Department

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States has no plans to resume military-led evacuation flights from Afghanistan, but is working to ensure that the existing charter flights become more frequent, the State Department said on Thursday.

“The idea that we’re restarting evacuation flights, à la what we had prior to Aug. 31, is not accurate,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Washington would restart evacuation flights before the end of the year, citing an unidentified State Department official.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The charter flights have been routine,” Price said. “Our goal is to make them even more routine to lend a degree of automaticity to these operations so that we can facilitate the departure of Americans, of lawful permanent residents and others.”

The United States’ two decades-long occupation of Afghanistan culminated in a hastily organized airlift in August that saw more than 124,000 civilians including Americans, Afghans and others evacuated as the Taliban took over. But thousands of other US-allied Afghans at risk of Taliban persecution were left behind.

President Joe Biden and others in his administration have vowed to continue efforts to get them out.

A few hundred people have been evacuated on charter flights, organized by groups of veterans, and some facilitated by the United States.

Washington has also assisted some people to depart Afghanistan via overland routes.

Price added that since Aug. 31, the United States has facilitated the departure of 129 US citizens and 115 lawful permanent residents.

“Our goal is to see to it that working with our partners that these flights become even more of a regular occurrence,” he said.

Read more: Blast kills Taliban commander, wounds 11 in Afghanistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Six killed in Beirut following protest clashes involving Hezbollah supporters Six killed in Beirut following protest clashes involving Hezbollah supporters
Blast kills Taliban commander, wounds 11 in Afghanistan Blast kills Taliban commander, wounds 11 in Afghanistan
Lion spotted roaming the streets of Saudi Arabia’s al-Khobar Lion spotted roaming the streets of Saudi Arabia’s al-Khobar
Hezbollah claims Lebanese Forces party behind sniper attacks on protesters Hezbollah claims Lebanese Forces party behind sniper attacks on protesters
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Expo 2020 Dubai: Arabic singing sensations to put on musical showcase Expo 2020 Dubai: Arabic singing sensations to put on musical showcase
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More