.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Female former Afghan lawmakers, judges meet Greek PM

  • Font
Afghan women attend a meeting with Greece's PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, , Oct. 15, 2021. (AP)
Afghan women attend a meeting with Greece's PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, , Oct. 15, 2021. (AP)
Afghanistan

Female former Afghan lawmakers, judges meet Greek PM

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Six female former lawmakers and judges from Afghanistan were received Friday by Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, after fleeing their homeland in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

The three former lawmakers and three former judges arrived in September, assisted by Greek and international charities, and are expected to be resettled in other European countries. They met with Greece’s first female president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, earlier this week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Afghanistan’s twin-chamber parliament was effectively dissolved after the Taliban seized control of the country in August. The future of the national assembly and the question of whether women will be allowed to hold any positions of authority remain uncertain.

The Greek government has taken a tough line on illegal immigration, and recently announced plans to hire more border guards in an effort to deter Afghan migrants from reaching the European Union.

In Washington Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Greece for sheltering the former lawmakers. He made the remarks after a meeting with visiting Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Among the former parliament members present Friday was Shagufa Noorzai from Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province.

Speaking at an event in Athens to promote democracy earlier this month, she vowed to try to continue helping Afghan women.

“We struggled for 20 years, but this all, I think, went to zero. We lost. They killed our thoughts, our freedom of expression,” she said. “Our country has darkened.”

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry
British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan
At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar
In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More