.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudan’s PM Hamdok unveils roadmap with political players to end crisis

  • Font
File photo of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. (Reuters)
File photo of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. (Reuters)

Sudan’s PM Hamdok unveils roadmap with political players to end crisis

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said on state TV on Friday that he agreed with main political players on a roadmap to end crisis.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The PM added in a live TV broadcast the country will arrange an international donors conference to tackle East Sudan issues saying the transitional period should include all components of the forces of Freedom and Change (FFG).

Read more:

UK, US, Norway urge end to eastern Sudan protests

Sudan says running low on fuel oil and wheat due to port blockade

In continuing rift, Sudan security service slaps travel ban on civilian politicians

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry
Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan Russia’s Putin says ISIS fighters are massing in Northern Afghanistan
British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police British MP David Amess stabbed to death: Police
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar At least 32 killed, 53 injured in mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar
In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More