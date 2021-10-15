Sudan’s PM Hamdok unveils roadmap with political players to end crisis

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said on state TV on Friday that he agreed with main political players on a roadmap to end crisis.

The PM added in a live TV broadcast the country will arrange an international donors conference to tackle East Sudan issues saying the transitional period should include all components of the forces of Freedom and Change (FFG).

