Damascus accuses Israel of killing former Syrian legislator

This picture taken from the Israel-annexed Golan Heights on February 15, 2021, shows the border fence with the Syrian governorate of Quneitra
This picture taken from the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, shows the border fence with the Syrian governorate of Quneitra. (File photo)

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

Syria accused Israeli forces on Saturday of shooting dead Medhat Al-Saleh, a former member of Syrian parliament who had spent 12 years in jail in Israel, state-run television Al-Ekhbariya quoted the cabinet as saying.

Syrian state news agency SANA said Al-Saleh “was martyred as the Israeli enemy targeted him with fire while returning home” on Saturday in Ain al-Tineh, a village inside Syria that is near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Syrian government denounced “this cowardly criminal act.”

An Israeli military spokesperson said the military does not comment on foreign reports.

The government said Saleh had spent 12 years in prison in Israel after being jailed in 1985 on charges of “resistance” to Israeli authorities. He later served in the Syrian parliament.

