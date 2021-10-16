Lebanese Supreme Judicial Council to meet with Beirut blast judge on Tuesday: Report

Lebanon’s higher judicial council will meet with Beirut blast probe judge Tarek Bitar on Tuesday to listen to his opinion on the course of the investigation, LBCI TV said in a tweet on Saturday.

The investigation into the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion, one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts in history, has made little headway amid a smear campaign against Bitar and pushback from powerful Lebanese factions, with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah saying Bitar was biased and politicized.

