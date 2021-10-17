.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Hezbollah MP says recent violence a ‘massacre,’ calls for accountability

  • Font
A man prepares to fire a rocket-propelled grenade during a gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (Reuters)
A man prepares to fire a rocket-propelled grenade during a gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. (Reuters)

Hezbollah MP says recent violence a ‘massacre,’ calls for accountability

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The deadly clashes that broke out in Beirut on Thursday amounted to a “massacre” and its perpetrators should be held to account, local media cited a Hezbollah representative in the Lebanese parliament as saying on Sunday.

“What the criminals ... did is a massacre and it will have important ramifications,” MP Hassan Fadallah said, according to a Beirut-based channel. “Those who incited, planned ... and opened fire should be held to account all the way up to the top.”

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report
Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department
UAE FM concludes US visit after meeting Secretary Blinken, Israeli FM UAE FM concludes US visit after meeting Secretary Blinken, Israeli FM
Taliban delegation visits Uzbekistan for talks on trade, aid Taliban delegation visits Uzbekistan for talks on trade, aid
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More