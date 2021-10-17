Jordan suspends schools in some cities over Shigella infection cases

Jordan suspended schools in the cities of Jerash and Ajloun for a day due to the spread of infection with the Shigella bacteria and may extend the suspension depending on health developments.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Education said the suspension was for sanitization operations and schools were instructed to use online learning platforms for the time being.

Health authorities in Jordan continue to collect samples from water sources, restaurants and bakeries in Jerash and Ajloun to determine the source of the Shigella bacteria which infected more than 90 people.

A health ministry spokesman told Al Arabiya that 14 new cases of Shigella were diagnosed on Saturday, and added that the number of infection cases remain under control and that most of the infected left the hospital.

Shigella infection is a highly contagious intestinal infection caused by a family of bacteria known as shigella. The main sign of shigella infection is diarrhea, which often is bloody, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms of Shigella infection include bloody diarrhea, stomach pains, fever, and nausea or vomiting.

The infection is usually caused by accidentally swallowing the shigella bacteria, most likely through contaminated food or water.

