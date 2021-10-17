.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon Maronite patriarch says no party should resort to threats, violence

  • Font
Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai speaks after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 15, 2020. (Reuters)
Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai speaks after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Lebanon Maronite patriarch says no party should resort to threats, violence

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai, the top Christian cleric, said on Sunday that it was unacceptable for any party to resort to threats or violence after the worst street violence in the country in over a decade.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Thursday’s spasm of violence, which killed seven Shias, came amid rising tensions over the investigation of last’s year’s port blast. Rai said “no one is above the law and judiciary” in a Sunday sermon.

Rai said “we must free the judiciary from political interference” and “sectarian and partisan political activism”.

Lebanon’s Council of Ministers must meet, take decisions and respect authority, he said.

The Iran-backed Shia Hezbollah group opposes the investigation and has called for the lead investigator into the blast, Judge Tarek Bitar, to be removed.

Read more:

Lebanese Supreme Judicial Council to meet with Beirut blast judge on Tuesday: Report

Lebanese Forces party head denies Hezbollah claim that group planned Beirut killings

Lebanon needs ‘serious change,’ political leaders solely responsible: Prince Faisal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition
Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report
Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department
Taliban delegation visits Uzbekistan for talks on trade, aid Taliban delegation visits Uzbekistan for talks on trade, aid
NASA’s asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest NASA’s asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest
Seventeen US missionaries, families kidnapped in Haiti Seventeen US missionaries, families kidnapped in Haiti
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More