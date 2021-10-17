.
Soldier suspected of firing towards Beirut protesters is under probe: Army

Lebanese security forces react to gunfire during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during a protest against the lead judge investigating last yearâ€™s massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over. (AP)
Lebanese security forces react to gunfire during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during a protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over. (AP)

Soldier suspected of firing towards Beirut protesters is under probe: Army

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A Lebanese soldier suspected of firing towards protesters in Beirut on Thursday is under investigation, the army said on Saturday.

Seven people were killed in clashes that erupted near the site of a protest against the judge leading an inquiry into a catastrophic port explosion in Beirut last year.

Read more: Lebanese Forces party head denies Hezbollah claim that group planned Beirut killings

