.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

EU says no nuclear talks with Iran on Thursday in Brussels, contradicting Tehran

  • Font
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell delivers a speech during a debate on the future of EU-US relations as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on October 5, 2021. (AFP)
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell delivers a speech during a debate on the future of EU-US relations as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on October 5, 2021. (AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

EU says no nuclear talks with Iran on Thursday in Brussels, contradicting Tehran

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The EU will not hold talks with Iran to revive the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal on Thursday in Brussels, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

“We are at a critical point in time for the JCPOA [Iran nuclear deal]… Everybody is determined to bring the JCPOA on track, so we are working hard to go back to Vienna,” Borrell told reporters.

“No, next Thursday there is not going to be a meeting as far as a I know… We made clear to the Iranians that time is not on their side and its better to go back to the negotiations table quickly,” he added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This contradicts Iran’s announcement that its lead nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri, would go to Brussels for discussions on Thursday.

The EU has been trying to restart negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal which was abandoned after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018.

Negotiations over reviving the nuclear accord have stalled since the election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in June.

Since taking office, Raisi appointed several other hardline officials to his cabinet in a move experts say is intended to pressure the US into making concession in the nuclear talks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blink said in September that time was running out for Iran to return to the nuclear deal.

Read more:

EU fails to secure commitment from Iran to resume nuclear deal negotiations: Report

Iran not ready to resume Vienna talks, wants to discuss texts first: EU official

US, EU, Israel adopt tough tone on Iran, mull options

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM
Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Top Content
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased
Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported
Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity
Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More