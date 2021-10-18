Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM

Iran and Venezuela will sign a 20-year cooperation agreement in the coming months, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a joint press conference with his Venezuelan counterpart in Tehran on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The long-term agreement between the two countries will be signed during a visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Tehran in the coming months, Iran’s official IRNA news agency cited Amir-Abdollahian as saying.

He did not give any details about the contents of the agreement.

“All this is a confirmation that the relations between the two countries are on a growing path,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia Gonzalez also met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday, IRNA reported.

The oil sectors of Iran and Venezuela, members of OPEC, are both under US sanctions.

Iran in March concluded a 25-year cooperation agreement with China. Last week, Tehran said it is ready to sign a similar agreement with Moscow.

“The initial arrangements of this document, entitled the Global Agreement for Cooperation between Iran and Russia, have been concluded,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, adding that Tehran hopes the document will be signed in the coming months.

Read more:

Iran says ready to sign Russia strategic partnership, similar to one with China

Iranian supertanker to set sail from Venezuela with heavy crude

EU’s Borrell ‘optimistic’ about possible upcoming Iran nuclear talks