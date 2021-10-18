Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Nasrallah: Lebanese Forces party's real agenda is civil war

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah accused on Monday the Lebanese Forces party of seeking to ignite a “civil war” in the country after last Thursday’s violence.

“The real agenda of the Lebanese Forces party is the civil war because it leads to the displacements of Christians and confines them to a certain area, and thus the establishment of a Christian canton dominated by the Forces party where there is no room for anyone else,” Nasrallah said in his first remarks since the bloody street violence.

Advertisement

Tensions over the investigation into the Beirut blast ignited street violence which led to seven deaths, all of whom were Shia.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They were killed in what the powerful Shia militia Hezbollah called an ambush by the Lebanese Forces, a Christian party led by Samir Geagea.

The Lebanese Forces denied the accusation and pointed the finger of blame at Hezbollah for provoking trouble by sending supporters into the Christian neighborhood of Ain al-Remmaneh where it says four residents were wounded before a shot was fired.

The street violence, the worst in over a decade, began as supporters of Hezbollah and its Shia ally, Amal, began gathering for a protest to demand the removal of Judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating the blast that killed more than 200 people.

Nasrallah said Hezbollah was not the enemy of Christians in Lebanon, and added: “The biggest threat for the Christian presence in Lebanon is the Lebanese Forces party and its head.”

With Reuters

Read more:

Lebanon tensions test alliance between Shia Hezbollah, Christian Aoun

Lebanon’s Amal group says goal of violence aimed to reignite internal strife

Tension over Beirut blast probe nudges Lebanon into new crisis

Lebanon pauses amid tense calm after deadly gun battles