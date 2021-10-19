USGS reports magnitude 6 earthquake in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt, Lebanon

A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the eastern Mediterranean off the Greek island of Karpathos on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The tremor was felt on the islands of Crete, Santorini and Rhodes, Greek State TV said.



It was also felt in nearby Egypt, Lebanon and Israel.



Egyptian authorities later said the earthquake had a magnitude exceeding 6.