USGS reports magnitude 6 earthquake in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt, Lebanon

The USGS reported a magnitude 6 earthquake in the Eastern Mediterranean. (Screengrab))
The USGS reported a magnitude 6 earthquake in the Eastern Mediterranean. (Supplied)

USGS reports magnitude 6 earthquake in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt, Lebanon

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the eastern Mediterranean off the Greek island of Karpathos on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The tremor was felt on the islands of Crete, Santorini and Rhodes, Greek State TV said.

It was also felt in nearby Egypt, Lebanon and Israel.

Egyptian authorities later said the earthquake had a magnitude exceeding 6.

