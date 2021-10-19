Iran says it will hold talks with Russia over military cooperation

Iran and Russia will convene a “joint military commission” in Tehran within the next three months in order to discuss defense and security cooperation, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, citing the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran, Mohammad Bagheri.

Bagheri, who is in Moscow for meetings with his Russian counterpart, Valery Gerasimov, said the commission will also be tasked with outlining areas of cooperation in the field of military training, without giving more details, according to IRNA.

The two countries also discussed a military contract that involves Tehran procuring a number of training jets and combat helicopters from Russia when US sanctions on Iran’s economy are eased, Bagheri said, adding that he and Gerasimov also exchanged views on “Israel’s latest mischief in Syria, tensions in the southern Caucasus and the crisis in Afghanistan.”

