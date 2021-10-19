.
Lebanese parliament confirms election date as March 27

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads a parliamentary session, to discuss the new cabinet's policy program and hold a vote of confidence at UNESCO palace in Beirut, Lebanon September 20, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Reuters

Lebanon’s parliament on Tuesday voted to hold legislative elections on March 27, parliamentary sources told Reuters.

The earlier than usual date - elections were originally expected to be held in May - was being debated in order not to clash with the holy Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

It means Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government has just a few months left in office as it tries to agree a financial recovery plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amidst a deepening economic meltdown.

Once a new parliament is elected, the Mikati cabinet will only act in a caretaker role until a new prime minister is given a vote of confidence and tasked with forming a new government.

