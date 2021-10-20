Six loyalist fighters killed in Syria arms depot blast: Monitor

Six members of a pro-government militia were killed Wednesday in an arms depot blast in the central Syrian province of Hama, a war monitor reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Seven other members of the National Defense Forces militia were wounded in the blast, the cause of which remains largely unclear, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

In the northwestern region of Idlib, Shelling by the Syrian army killed eight people, five of them civilians on Wednesday.

Rockets struck a busy area of the town of Ariha, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that at least two children were among those killed.

Wednesday’s bombardment was one of the deadliest to rattle an Idlib truce deal that was reached in March 2020 and brokered by Turkey and Russia, the two main foreign brokers in the conflict.

The Idlib region is the last pocket to escape government control more than a decade into a war that has left half a million people dead, according to the Observatory.

The shelling came soon after a bombing targeting an army bus in Damascus killed at least 13 people in the deadliest such attack in the capital since 2017.

Read more:

Syria explosion targeting army bus kills 13, wounds three in Damascus

Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor

US Republicans blast Arab states over normalization efforts with Syria’s Assad