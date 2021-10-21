.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Syria says 24 executed over starting wildfires

  • Font
Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria January 21, 2019. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE
Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria January 21, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Syria says 24 executed over starting wildfires

AFP, Damascus

Published: Updated:

The Syrian government has executed 24 people accused of involvement in starting deadly wildfires last summer, state media reported on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Those executed on Wednesday were charged with “committing terrorist acts that led to death and damage to state infrastructure and public and private property through the use of flammable material,” the official SANA news agency said.

Read more:

Four children among eight killed in Syria’s Idlib attack: Statement

Drone attack at US outpost in Syria, no American injuries: US officials

Six loyalist fighters killed in Syria arms depot blast: Monitor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Top Content
Riyadh Season 2021 kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh Season 2021 kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s capital
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with opening parade exceeding 750,000 visitors Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with opening parade exceeding 750,000 visitors
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season: Everything you need to know Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season: Everything you need to know
Saudi Arabia launches third COVID-19 booster vaccine dose for people 18 and older Saudi Arabia launches third COVID-19 booster vaccine dose for people 18 and older
Police raid homes, businesses across Germany, Italy, Bulgaria in Italian mafia probe Police raid homes, businesses across Germany, Italy, Bulgaria in Italian mafia probe
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More