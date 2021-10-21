Syria says 24 executed over starting wildfires

The Syrian government has executed 24 people accused of involvement in starting deadly wildfires last summer, state media reported on Thursday.

Those executed on Wednesday were charged with “committing terrorist acts that led to death and damage to state infrastructure and public and private property through the use of flammable material,” the official SANA news agency said.

