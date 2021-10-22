.
Israel resumes practicing for potential military strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

Israeli Chief of Defense LTG Aviv Kohavi salutes as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley hosts an enhanced honor cordon for him at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on June 21, 2021. (AFP)
Israeli Chief of Defense LTG Aviv Kohavi salutes as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley hosts an enhanced honor cordon for him at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on June 21, 2021. (AFP)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Israel’s Air Force has resumed training for a possible strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

“Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi ordered budgetary funds be set aside for drilling such a scenario, after a two-year hiatus,” according to Channel 12 and Times of Israel.

Kohavi also ordered that the “air force train intensely in simulating a strike on Iran’s nuclear program.”

Channel 12 had reported on Monday that the government planned to allocate $1.5 billion for an attack on Iran.

Kohavi had declared at the beginning of the year that Israel was refreshing its operational plans against Iran.

Israel has long threatened it would take its own action against Iran if the latter continued to threaten its interest and safety. It was even ready to use the US military aid it receives to that end.

Israel strongly opposes the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and doesn’t want Washington to return to it under Joe Biden’s presidency.

In August, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Biden in the White House and discussed Iran. Biden told the Israeli PM that if diplomatic negotiations failed regarding Iran’s nuclear deal, then Washington was prepared with other options.

Israeli diplomats said Bennett presented Biden with what Tel Aviv officials described as a “death by a thousand cuts” strategy against Iran.

