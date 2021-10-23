.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran's Khamenei pardons, commutes sentences for 3,450 prisoners

  • Font
A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him delivering a televised speech on the coronavirus situation in the capital Tehran, on August 11, 2021. (AFP)
A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him delivering a televised speech on the coronavirus situation in the capital Tehran, on August 11, 2021. (AFP)

Iran's Khamenei pardons, commutes sentences for 3,450 prisoners

AFP

Published: Updated:

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has granted pardons or commuted the sentences of more than 3,450 prisoners, his website reported Saturday.

Khamenei “has approved... pardons and sentence reductions for 3,458 people convicted” by various Iranian courts, a statement said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The measure, at the suggestion of the head of the judiciary, coincides with the anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed's birth, and that of Imam Sadegh, one of the most holy figures in Shia history.

Iran marks the birth of both on Sunday.

Iran's supreme leader routinely grants collective pardons on major religious holidays, in coordination with the head of the judiciary.

In late July, Khamenei pardoned or reduced the sentences of more than 2,800 detainees.

Read more:

Iran opens investigation into slapping of provincial governor

Iran arrests 10 it says spied for intel agencies of ‘regional, hostile’ countries

Iran arrests rapper who blasted ‘regime apologists’: Rights group

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Top Content
Dubai eye, world’s tallest observation wheel, opens with lavish firework show Dubai eye, world’s tallest observation wheel, opens with lavish firework show
US hypersonic test rocket launch fails amid accounts of China’s success: Report US hypersonic test rocket launch fails amid accounts of China’s success: Report
Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control
Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060: Crown Prince
Lebanon's Hezbollah warns Israel against drilling in disputed maritime border area Lebanon's Hezbollah warns Israel against drilling in disputed maritime border area
Alec Baldwin says ‘heartbroken’ over fatal film set shooting Alec Baldwin says ‘heartbroken’ over fatal film set shooting
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More