US says it killed senior al-Qaeda leader in Syria with drone strike

The US military killed senior al Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar in a drone strike in Syria on Friday, a US Central Command spokesman said.

“The removal of this al Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians,” US Army Major John Rigsbee said in a written statement.

Advertisement

The strike comes two days after a US outpost in southern Syria was attacked. Rigsbee did not say if the US drone strike was carried out in retaliation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US names al-Qaeda commander killed in Syria

US kills ‘senior al-Qaeda leader’ in strike near Syria’s Idlib