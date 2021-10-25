.
.
.
.
At least 12 injured in Khartoum clashes after apparent coup attempt: Medical source

Sudanese protesters burn tyres to block a road in 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021. (AFP)
Sudanese protesters burn tyres to block a road in 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021. (AFP)

At least 12 injured in Khartoum clashes after apparent coup attempt: Medical source

Reuters

Published: Updated:

At least 12 people have been injured during clashes in the Sudanese capital Khartoum after an apparent coup attempt, according to the Sudanese Doctors Committee.

Sudan’s information ministry said on Monday that protesters rejecting an apparent military coup were facing gunfire near the military’s headquarters in the capital Khartoum.

It had said earlier on its official Facebook page that tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets heeding calls by the country’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to reject the coup.

Read more:

Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry

UN says detention of Sudan civilian leaders ‘unacceptable’

Sudan pro-civilian rule faction warns of ‘creeping coup’

