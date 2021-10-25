Germany calls for ‘immediate end’ to Sudan coup attempt

Germany condemned on Monday a coup attempt in Sudan and called for an “immediate end” to the action.

“The news of a new coup attempt in Sudan is troubling,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.

“I call on everyone in Sudan responsible for security and order to continue Sudan’s transition to democracy and to respect the will of the people. The attempted overthrow must come to an immediate end.”

