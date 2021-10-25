.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Germany calls for ‘immediate end’ to Sudan coup attempt

  • Font
A file photo shows German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during an event in Berlin, Germany, September 15, 2021. (AFP)
A file photo shows German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during an event in Berlin, Germany, September 15, 2021. (AFP)

Germany calls for ‘immediate end’ to Sudan coup attempt

AFP

Published: Updated:

Germany condemned on Monday a coup attempt in Sudan and called for an “immediate end” to the action.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The news of a new coup attempt in Sudan is troubling,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.

“I call on everyone in Sudan responsible for security and order to continue Sudan’s transition to democracy and to respect the will of the people. The attempted overthrow must come to an immediate end.”

Read more:

Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry

German ISIS bride sentenced to 10 years over Yazidi girl murder

Sudanese ex-rebel leader arrested: Twitter

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening
UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw
Top Content
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization
Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting
Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More