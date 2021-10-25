Sudan’s Beja tribes plan to end shutdowns in east: Report

Sudan’s Beja tribes plan to end shutdowns which have curtailed the fuel supply of the country, Al Arabiya sister channel Al Hadath reported on Monday.

The tribal group is influential in eastern Sudan and had forced the closure Port Sudan on the Red Sea in September.

There was no confirmation by the authorities of the report.

The Beja tribes have expressed support for a military takeover staged on Monday by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Al Hadath said.

