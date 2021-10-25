.
Sudan’s Beja tribes plan to end shutdowns in east: Report

Members of the Beja group of eastern Sudan raise the flag of the Beja Congress political group as they demonstrate outside the Osman Digna port in Sudan's northeastern Red Sea coastal city of Suakin (Sawakin) on October 9, 2021, protesting against the Juba Peace Agreement, signed in October 2020 between the government and rebel groups. (AFP)
Members of the Beja group of eastern Sudan raise the flag of the Beja Congress political group as they demonstrate outside the Osman Digna port in Sudan's northeastern Red Sea coastal city of Suakin (Sawakin) on October 9, 2021, protesting against the Juba Peace Agreement, signed in October 2020 between the government and rebel groups. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s Beja tribes plan to end shutdowns which have curtailed the fuel supply of the country, Al Arabiya sister channel Al Hadath reported on Monday.

The tribal group is influential in eastern Sudan and had forced the closure Port Sudan on the Red Sea in September.

There was no confirmation by the authorities of the report.

The Beja tribes have expressed support for a military takeover staged on Monday by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Al Hadath said.

Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry

Sudan’s government and sovereign council will be dissolved: Burhan

At least 12 injured in Khartoum clashes after apparent coup attempt: Medical source

Explore More